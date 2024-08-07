Patchy rain expected across the UK today, Wednesday, August 7th

Patchy rain expected across the UK today

London, with a high of 23 degrees, is the warmest in the South today. The region is under a blanket of patchy rain, affecting areas from Brighton to Plymouth. Despite the damp conditions, temperatures remain mild across the board, providing a consistent weather pattern throughout the southern cities.

Lincoln leads the Midlands with a high of 21 degrees today. The entire region is seeing similar weather, characterized by patchy rain and mild temperatures. This consistent weather pattern spans from Nottingham to Wolverhampton, enveloping the area in a cool, moist air mass.

Leeds and Sheffield are today's hotspots in the North, each recording a high of 20 degrees. The region is covered with patchy rain, affecting cities from Newcastle to Liverpool. Despite the rain, the temperatures are quite comfortable, making for a uniformly cool and damp day across the northern cities.

Edinburgh and Aberdeen are the warmest cities in Scotland today, each with a high of 18 degrees. The region is experiencing patchy rain, which is consistent across Glasgow as well. This weather brings a cool and moist atmosphere throughout the Scottish cities.

Dublin and Belfast are equally warm today, each reaching 18 degrees. Ireland is seeing widespread patchy rain, affecting both cities similarly. This results in a uniformly damp and cool day across the Irish cities, maintaining a consistent weather pattern.

Cardiff, with a high of 18 degrees, is the focal point of today's weather in Wales. The region is marked by patchy rain, creating a uniformly moist and cool environment. This weather pattern is consistent throughout the Welsh cities, offering a damp day with mild temperatures.