Patchy rain expected across the UK today, Wednesday, October 9th

Patchy rain expected across the UK today

In the South, Portsmouth and Plymouth are both reporting the highest temperature at 16 degrees. The region is under a blanket of patchy rain, with conditions expected to remain damp and overcast throughout the day. This weather is typical for this time of year, affecting outdoor activities and travel.

The Midlands is seeing the highest temperature in Lincoln at 14 degrees. The area is covered with patchy rain, creating a consistently moist environment. These conditions are typical for the season, influencing both the mood and the pace of daily activities.

The North and Northwest of England is marked by a uniform temperature of 12 degrees in Newcastle, Leeds, Manchester, and Liverpool. The region is facing moderate to patchy rain, leading to a damp and chilly day. This weather is expected to persist, affecting both commuting and outdoor activities.

Scotland is seeing a cool day with the highest temperature in Aberdeen, Edinburgh, and Glasgow all at 9 degrees. The region is enveloped in patchy rain, contributing to a brisk and damp atmosphere. This weather is typical for Scotland, often influencing outdoor plans and attire.

Ireland is observing a uniform temperature of 11 degrees in both Dublin and Belfast. The day is characterized by patchy rain, leading to a generally damp and overcast atmosphere. This weather pattern is typical for the region, affecting daily routines and outdoor activities.

Wales is observing a mild day with Cardiff reporting the highest temperature at 15 degrees. The region is covered with patchy rain, creating a moist and overcast environment. This weather is typical for Wales, often influencing the daily life and outdoor activities.