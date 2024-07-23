Patchy rain expected across the UK - Tuesday, July 23rd

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Patchy rain expected across the UK

London, with a high of 24 degrees, leads the temperature chart in the South East today. The region is under a blanket of patchy rain, with similar conditions affecting Brighton, Portsmouth, Bristol, and Plymouth. Despite the dampness, the mild temperatures provide some respite from the typical chill of the season.

Birmingham and Worcester, both peaking at 22 degrees, are the warmest cities in the Midlands today. The region is cloaked in patchy rain, affecting the entire area uniformly. This weather pattern is consistent across Lincoln, Nottingham, and Wolverhampton, making for a uniformly grey but temperate day.

Manchester leads today's temperatures in the North and Northwest with 22 degrees, amidst a backdrop of patchy rain. This damp weather extends across Newcastle, Leeds, Sheffield, and Liverpool. While the rain may dampen spirits, the mild temperatures should offer some comfort.

Glasgow, with a high of 20 degrees, is the warmest spot in Scotland today. The entire region is seeing similar weather, with patchy rain prevalent across Aberdeen and Edinburgh as well. The cool, moist air is typical for this time of year, offering a consistent climate across the region.

Dublin enjoys the highest temperature in Ireland today at 20 degrees, under conditions of patchy rain. Belfast, although slightly cooler, basks in sunshine, marking a stark contrast with the rest of the region. This varied weather offers a mix of sun and showers across Ireland.