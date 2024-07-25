Patchy rain expected across the UK, warmer in the south - Thursday, July 25th
and live on Freeview channel 276
London, with a high of 21 degrees, leads the temperatures in the South today. The region is under a blanket of patchy rain, affecting various cities. Despite the damp conditions, the weather remains mild, typical for this time of year.
Lincoln and Nottingham both report the highest temperatures in the Midlands at 23 degrees. The region is enveloped in patchy rain, creating a consistent dampness across the area. This weather is typical for the season, affecting both urban and rural settings.
Sheffield and Leeds both reach 22 degrees today, making them the warmest in the North. The entire region sees patchy rain, which blankets the cities in a cool, moist air, typical of the local climate this time of year.
Aberdeen, with a high of 19 degrees, sees the warmest temperatures in Scotland today. The region is marked by a mix of patchy and moderate rain, leading to a damp and cool atmosphere that is quite typical for this season.
Dublin leads with a high of 20 degrees in Ireland today. The region is experiencing patchy rain, which is common for this time of year, enveloping the area in a cool, moist climate.
Cardiff, with a high of 19 degrees, is the warmest in Wales today. The region is covered in patchy rain, creating a typical damp and cool environment for this time of year, affecting daily activities and the natural landscape.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.