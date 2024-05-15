Patchy rain expected across the UK, warmer in the south - Wednesday, May 15th

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

London, with a high of 19 degrees, leads the temperature chart in the South. The region is marked by patchy rain across most areas, although Brighton offers a slight reprieve with partly cloudy skies. Overall, the weather is quite damp, affecting outdoor activities.

Birmingham, Worcester, and Wolverhampton all report highs of 17 degrees today in the Midlands. The region is enveloped in patchy rain, with moderate rain specifically in Lincoln. This consistent wet weather is typical for the area during this season.

Manchester and Liverpool are the warmest cities today in the North, each recording 16 degrees. The region is dominated by patchy rain, affecting various cities uniformly. This damp weather is likely to influence both commuting and outdoor plans.

Glasgow, with a high of 19 degrees, is the warmest city in Scotland today. The entire region sees patchy rain, with consistent damp conditions that are typical for this time of year. This weather pattern is expected to persist, affecting daily routines.

Both Dublin and Belfast report a high of 15 degrees today in Ireland. The weather is uniformly damp with patchy rain prevalent across the region. This consistent rain is likely to impact outdoor activities and general mobility.