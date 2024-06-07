Patchy rain forecast across the UK, cooler temperatures prevail - Friday, June 7th

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

London, with a high of 18 degrees, leads the temperature chart in the South. The region is cloaked in patchy rain, with similar conditions prevailing across Brighton, Portsmouth, Bristol, and Plymouth. The weather is consistently damp, affecting outdoor activities and travel.

Worcester and Birmingham, both peaking at 17 degrees, are the warmest in the Midlands today. The region is draped in patchy rain, affecting cities like Lincoln, Nottingham, and Wolverhampton as well. This consistent weather pattern is likely to influence daily routines and outdoor plans.

Manchester and Liverpool are today's hotspots in the North, each recording a high of 16 degrees. The entire region, including Newcastle, Leeds, and Sheffield, is enveloped in patchy rain, which could disrupt typical activities and transportation.

Edinburgh, reaching 14 degrees, is the warmest city in Scotland today. Glasgow and Aberdeen also face similar chilly conditions with patchy rain, which might influence the day's activities, especially outdoor engagements.

Dublin, at 16 degrees, is the warmest in Ireland today. Both Dublin and Belfast are experiencing patchy rain, which could dampen outdoor activities and affect the general mood of the region.