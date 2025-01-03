Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Quadrantid meteor shower, one of the most dazzling celestial events of the year, is set to grace the skies this week.

Meteors are caused by small particles entering the Earth’s atmosphere at high speed, typically around 40km per second for the Quadrantids. These particles heat up due to friction with the air and are usually destroyed within a second at altitudes above 80km. The glow from the superheated air creates the streak of light we call a “shooting star.”

Here’s how you can make the most of this astronomical spectacle.

When is it?

The Quadrantid meteor shower peaks on Friday, January 3, but meteors will remain visible until January 12, according to the Royal Astronomical Society. The peak, when the most meteors can be seen, occurs around 3pm UK time on Friday. Unfortunately, this is during daylight hours in the UK, meaning stargazers will have fewer meteors to spot. However, the best time to observe the shower will be after sunset on Friday night, when the sky is dark.

Where to watch it?

To get the best view, “as far away from light pollution as possible” is key, says Dr Robert Massey, deputy director of the Royal Astronomical Society. He suggests heading to rural areas or open spaces with a clear, unobstructed view of the night sky. The shower’s radiant point is near the constellation Boötes, but meteors will streak across the entire sky, so there’s no need to focus on one spot.

Dr Massey describes the Quadrantids as having “a pretty strong intensity if you happen to be in the right place at the right time” and notes that they include “a fair number of fireballs.” A fireball is a particularly bright meteor that can outshine the stars.

“For that reason alone, if you have the time to look out and the weather is good, then do take a look because it’s a perfect New Year treat,” says Dr Massey.

How to watch it?

One of the best things about meteor showers is that they don’t require special equipment. Simply find a dark spot, dress warmly, and lie back to enjoy the view.

Dr Massey also warns that “photographing meteor showers requires patience” due to their fleeting nature. For those keen to capture the moment, he recommends long-exposure photography: “They open up the lens or the shutter and leave it running for several minutes, or anything up to half an hour.”

Who will see the most meteors?

While UK observers may see up to 50 meteors per hour, those in darker locations such as the west coast of the US or the Pacific region could see 70–80 meteors an hour, says Dr Massey.