Rain across the UK with warmer temperatures - watch today's weather forecast
London, with a high of 18 degrees, leads the temperature chart in the South today. The region is under a blanket of patchy rain, with Bristol facing moderate rain. Despite the damp conditions, the temperatures are relatively mild across the cities, making for a typical early May weather pattern.
Nottingham, Lincoln, and Birmingham all report a high of 17 degrees today, making them the warmest in the Midlands. The entire region is seeing patchy rain, creating a consistent damp and cool atmosphere that is typical for this time of year.
Manchester, with a high of 19 degrees, is the warmest in the North and Northwest of England today. The region is uniformly draped in patchy rain, with temperatures varying slightly across different cities. This weather is quite typical for the season, providing a cool and moist environment.
Glasgow, with a high of 15 degrees, is the warmest city in Scotland today. The entire region is experiencing patchy rain, contributing to a chilly and damp atmosphere. This weather is expected for Scotland in early May, with temperatures remaining on the cooler side.
Both Dublin and Belfast are seeing highs of 13 degrees today under partly cloudy skies. This marks a mild and relatively dry day for Ireland, contrasting with the wetter conditions seen in other parts of the UK.
Cardiff, with a high of 13 degrees, is experiencing moderate rain today. This weather is typical for Wales in May, where the climate is influenced by its geographical features, leading to varied weather patterns across the region.
