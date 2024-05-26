Rain drenches UK cities, high chances of showers continue - Sunday, May 26th

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

London, with a high of 18 degrees, is the warmest in the region today. The South is under a blanket of moderate rain, affecting visibility and dampening the streets. This consistent rainfall is typical for the season, affecting daily activities and travel across London, Brighton, Portsmouth, Bristol, and Plymouth.

Lincoln leads the Midlands with a high of 17 degrees today. The entire region is enveloped in moderate rain, creating slick roads and a gloomy atmosphere. This weather is typical for the season, impacting outdoor activities and contributing to a cooler day across cities like Nottingham, Birmingham, Worcester, and Wolverhampton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds reports the highest temperature at 17 degrees in the North and Northwest of England today. The region is seeing widespread moderate rain, which is dampening spirits and affecting outdoor plans. Cities like Manchester, Sheffield, Liverpool, and Newcastle are also experiencing similar wet conditions, typical for this time of year.

Edinburgh, with a high of 13 degrees, is the warmest in Scotland today. The region is covered in moderate rain, leading to a damp and chilly atmosphere. This weather pattern is affecting daily routines and outdoor activities across Edinburgh, Glasgow, and Aberdeen.

Dublin, at 14 degrees, is the warmest city in Ireland today. The entire region is experiencing moderate rain, which is typical for the season but disrupts daily activities and dampens outdoor plans. Both Dublin and Belfast are facing similar wet conditions, affecting the local mood and activities.