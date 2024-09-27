Rain persists across the UK with some flooding, Friday, September 27th
In the South, Plymouth is reporting the highest temperature at 13 degrees, with patchy rain affecting the area. The region is under a blanket of moderate to patchy rain, creating damp and chilly conditions. This weather is typical for the season, affecting outdoor activities and requiring residents to dress warmly.
The Midlands is cloaked in moderate rain today, with Nottingham and Worcester both recording the highest temperature at 12 degrees. The persistent rain is leading to a damp and overcast day across the region, impacting travel and outdoor activities.
In the North and Northwest of England, Leeds and Liverpool are today's warmest cities at 12 degrees, amidst a backdrop of patchy to moderate rain. The weather is dampening spirits and outdoor plans, with residents advised to carry umbrellas.
Scotland sees Edinburgh with the highest temperature today at 11 degrees, under conditions of patchy rain. The cool and wet weather is typical for this time of year, affecting both the highlands and urban areas alike.
Ireland is marked by uniform temperatures today, with both Dublin and Belfast at 11 degrees amidst patchy rain. This consistent weather pattern is leading to a damp day across the island, affecting both daily routines and outdoor activities.
Wales is seeing its highest temperature in Cardiff today at 13 degrees, accompanied by moderate rain. The wet conditions are widespread, impacting the lush landscapes and urban settings alike, making for a typical damp Welsh day.
