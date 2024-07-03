Rain showers expected across the UK on Wednesday, July 3rd

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

London is currently the warmest city in the region with a high of 18 degrees. The area is marked by patchy rain across various cities including Brighton, Portsmouth, Bristol, and Plymouth. Despite the rain, temperatures remain mild, creating a damp but not overly cold environment throughout the region.

Lincoln leads with the highest temperature at 18 degrees, amidst a backdrop of moderate rain that also affects Nottingham. Other cities like Birmingham, Worcester, and Wolverhampton are slightly cooler and also face similar damp conditions. The entire Midlands region is enveloped in a cool, moist air mass, affecting outdoor activities.

Leeds and Sheffield are the warmest cities today in the North and Northwest of England, each recording a high of 17 degrees. The region is dominated by moderate rain, affecting cities like Manchester and Liverpool as well. This weather leads to a uniformly cool and wet day across the area, impacting daily routines.

Edinburgh reports the highest temperature at 15 degrees, with patchy rain affecting it along with Aberdeen and Glasgow. Scotland is draped in cool, moist conditions today, which may influence outdoor activities and the mood across the region.

Dublin is the warmest with temperatures reaching 18 degrees today, under conditions of patchy rain that also cover Belfast. Ireland sees a generally mild but damp day, with the weather likely affecting both indoor and outdoor activities across the region.