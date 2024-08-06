Rain showers expected across the UK today, Tuesday, August 6th

Rain showers expected across the UK today

London, with a high of 24 degrees, is the warmest city in the South today. The region is under a blanket of patchy rain, affecting visibility and outdoor activities. Despite the rain, temperatures remain mild, creating a humid atmosphere across the South.

Lincoln, reaching a high of 23 degrees, leads the Midlands in warmth today. The entire region is seeing similar weather, characterized by patchy rain and overcast skies. This damp weather is consistent across the Midlands, affecting outdoor plans but providing much-needed moisture.

Leeds and Sheffield, both peaking at 21 degrees, are the warmest cities in the North today. The region is enveloped in patchy rain, leading to a damp and cool atmosphere. This weather is typical for the area, influencing both the mood and the pace of daily activities.

Edinburgh and Aberdeen, both recording highs of 18 degrees, are the warmest cities in Scotland today. The region is facing patchy rain, which is quite common, adding a chill to the air and affecting visibility. This weather pattern is typical for Scotland, impacting outdoor activities and travel.

Dublin, with a high of 20 degrees, is the warmest city in Ireland today. Across the region, patchy rain is prevalent, creating a damp and misty environment. This weather is typical for Ireland, influencing the lush green landscapes and affecting daily routines.

Cardiff, with a high of 19 degrees, is the warmest city in Wales today. The region is covered with patchy rain, leading to a moist and cool climate. This weather is typical for Wales, affecting both the natural landscape and the daily activities of its residents.