London and the South East is under a blanket of moderate rain today, with London recording the highest temperature at 17 degrees. The region is generally wet, with varying intensities of rain from moderate in London and Bristol to patchy conditions in Brighton and Plymouth.

The Midlands is seeing a consistent pattern of rain today, with both Lincoln and Nottingham reaching the highest temperatures at 17 degrees. The weather across the region is predominantly rainy, with moderate showers in Birmingham and Worcester, while patchy rain affects Lincoln and Nottingham.

The North and Northwest of England is draped in rain today, with Leeds and Sheffield sharing the highest temperature at 17 degrees. The region faces a mix of moderate to patchy rain, with Leeds and Sheffield experiencing more persistent showers compared to the lighter rain in Manchester and Liverpool.

Scotland is enveloped in moderate rain today, with Glasgow recording the highest temperature at 13 degrees. The entire region is experiencing similar weather conditions, characterized by steady moderate rain that blankets Aberdeen, Edinburgh, and Glasgow alike.

Ireland is covered with patchy rain today, with both Dublin and Belfast seeing the highest temperatures at 14 degrees. The weather is uniformly damp across the region, with sporadic rain affecting both cities, creating a consistently moist atmosphere.