Rain sweeps across the UK again today, Wednesday, September 25th

Rain sweeps across the UK again today

In the South, Plymouth is recording the highest temperature today at 16 degrees, under conditions of moderate rain. The region is draped in similar weather, with consistent rainfall and cool temperatures marking the day across various cities including London, Brighton, and Portsmouth.

The Midlands is cloaked in moderate rain today, with Lincoln, Nottingham, Birmingham, and Worcester all seeing highs of 15 degrees. Wolverhampton, slightly cooler at 14 degrees, reports patchy rain nearby. The consistent damp conditions are widespread across the region.

In the North and Northwest of England, Leeds stands out with the highest temperature at 15 degrees, under patchy rain conditions. Nearby cities like Manchester, Sheffield, and Liverpool, all at 14 degrees, also report moderate to patchy rain, creating a uniformly cool and wet environment across the region.

Scotland sees a cool day with patchy rain across the board. Glasgow and Edinburgh, both at 11 degrees, are the warmest cities today. Aberdeen trails slightly at 10 degrees. The entire region is enveloped in similar weather patterns, with a chilly breeze accompanying the rain.

Ireland today is uniformly cool and rainy, with both Dublin and Belfast recording a high of 11 degrees under moderate rain. The damp conditions are consistent across the region, contributing to a somber weather mood.

Wales is witnessing a wet day with Cardiff reporting the highest temperature at 15 degrees under moderate rain. The entire region shares similar weather conditions, with persistent rain and cool temperatures defining the day.