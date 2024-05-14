Rain sweeps across the UK - Tuesday, May 14th

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

London is the warmest city in the region today with a high of 16 degrees. The area is under moderate rain, with Bristol and Plymouth seeing patchy rain nearby. The weather is generally damp and cool across the region, affecting outdoor activities.

Birmingham leads with the highest temperature at 17 degrees. The Midlands is cloaked in moderate rain today, creating a wet and chilly atmosphere. This weather is likely to influence both commuting and outdoor plans across the region.

Liverpool and Manchester are today's warmest cities in the North and Northwest of England, each recording a high of 17 degrees. The region is experiencing moderate rain, which is likely to impact outdoor activities and travel.

Edinburgh is the warmest city in Scotland today with a temperature of 14 degrees. The region sees a mix of overcast skies and patchy rain, particularly affecting Glasgow and Edinburgh. This weather pattern is typical for the season, influencing both mood and mobility.

Belfast is the warmest city in Ireland today with a high of 15 degrees. The entire region is under patchy rain, creating a damp and cool environment. This weather is typical for the area, affecting daily routines and outdoor activities.