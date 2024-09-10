Rain sweeps across the UK today with high chances of showers

In London and the South East, Portsmouth reports the highest temperature at 18 degrees under patchy rain conditions. The region is marked by moderate to patchy rain, affecting outdoor activities and requiring residents to carry umbrellas for the day.

The Midlands is cloaked in patchy rain today, with Lincoln, Nottingham, Birmingham, and Worcester all recording a high of 16 degrees. This uniform temperature brings consistent weather across the region, characterized by overcast skies and occasional rain showers.

In the North and Northwest of England, Leeds and Sheffield share the highest temperature at 15 degrees. The region is dominated by patchy rain, with Liverpool experiencing slightly heavier moderate rain. The consistent damp conditions suggest a day best suited for indoor activities.

Scotland sees Edinburgh recording the highest temperature at 14 degrees amidst patchy rain. The region overall faces a wet day with Glasgow experiencing more intense moderate rain, suggesting a need for waterproof attire and cautious travel planning.

Ireland today is marked by patchy rain with Dublin experiencing the highest temperature at 15 degrees. The weather across the region remains consistently damp, affecting visibility and making it essential for residents to prepare for intermittent rain throughout the day.

Wales today sees Cardiff with the highest temperature at 16 degrees under conditions of patchy rain. The entire region is enveloped in similar weather, leading to a gloomy day with sporadic showers that might disrupt outdoor plans.