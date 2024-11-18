Rainy and chilly across the UK with moderate showers expected - Monday, November 18th

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rainy and chilly across the UK with moderate showers expected

Portsmouth is the warmest city in the region today with a high of 12 degrees. The area is under a blanket of moderate rain, affecting visibility and making outdoor activities less appealing. This weather pattern is consistent across nearby cities including London, Brighton, Bristol, and Plymouth, all of which are also facing similar damp conditions.

Worcester leads the Midlands with the highest temperature today at 10 degrees. The region is enveloped in moderate rain, creating slick roads and damp conditions. Cities like Nottingham, Birmingham, and Wolverhampton are experiencing cooler temperatures and similar wet weather, impacting daily routines and travel.

Newcastle stands out in the North with a high of 8 degrees today, amidst heavy rain affecting the region. Cities like Leeds, Manchester, and Liverpool are also grappling with rain, though slightly cooler. This weather is typical for the season, influencing both the mood and the pace of the day across the North.

Aberdeen is the warmest in Scotland today, reaching 4 degrees. The city is seeing patchy rain, which is less intense compared to the partly cloudy conditions in Edinburgh and Glasgow. This variation in weather provides a slightly drier day for some areas, while others deal with intermittent rain.

Dublin is today's warmest city in Ireland, with temperatures reaching 7 degrees amid heavy rain. Belfast, while cooler, also faces moderate rain. These conditions are typical for the region, affecting daily activities and travel. The persistent rain ensures a wet day across Ireland, with little respite expected.

Cardiff reports the highest temperature in Wales today at 12 degrees, under conditions of heavy rain. This weather pattern is consistent across the region, impacting outdoor activities and travel. The persistent rain contributes to a damp and chilly atmosphere throughout Wales.