Rainy and cloudy across most UK cities today, Thursday, October 10th
In the South, Plymouth is reporting the highest temperature at 12 degrees, with patchy rain affecting the area. The general weather across the region includes similar conditions, with overcast skies and occasional rain affecting daily activities.
In the Midlands, Nottingham, Birmingham, and Worcester all share the highest temperature at 10 degrees. The region is marked by patchy rain and overcast conditions, which are typical for this time of year, affecting outdoor activities.
In the North and Northwest of England, Manchester and Liverpool are recording the highest temperatures at 10 degrees. The region is generally cloudy with patchy rain, except in Liverpool where conditions are partly cloudy, offering brief respite from the rain.
Scotland sees Glasgow and Edinburgh with the highest temperatures at 9 degrees. Glasgow enjoys sunny skies, a pleasant change from the usual damp conditions, while Edinburgh has partly cloudy skies, offering a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day.
In Ireland, both Dublin and Belfast are observing the highest temperatures at 10 degrees. The weather is uniformly damp with patchy rain prevalent across the region, leading to a typical autumnal day with wet conditions.
Wales is seeing a uniform temperature of 10 degrees in Cardiff, with patchy rain across the region. The weather is generally overcast, affecting visibility and outdoor activities, while the damp conditions are typical for this time of year.
