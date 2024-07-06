Rainy and cool across the UK, moderate showers expected - Saturday, July 6th

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Portsmouth is the warmest city in the region today with a high of 17 degrees. The area is generally seeing patchy rain nearby, with similar conditions affecting nearby cities including London, Brighton, Bristol, and Plymouth. The weather is consistently damp across the region, affecting outdoor activities.

Nottingham, Birmingham, and Worcester share the highest temperature today at 16 degrees. The Midlands is covered with patchy rain, affecting visibility and dampening the streets. The weather is uniformly cool and wet, with moderate rain also reported in Lincoln and Wolverhampton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds reports the highest temperature at 16 degrees today in the North and Northwest of England. The region is seeing patchy rain, with moderate rainfall also affecting Sheffield and Liverpool. The consistent wet conditions are typical for this time of year, impacting daily routines.

Glasgow and Edinburgh are the warmest cities in Scotland today, each recording 13 degrees. The region is enveloped in patchy rain, with moderate rain also reported in Aberdeen. The damp and chilly weather is affecting both the highlands and urban areas.

Dublin is the warmest city in Ireland today with a temperature of 16 degrees. The region is predominantly experiencing moderate rain, with patchy rain also affecting Belfast. The consistent precipitation is typical for the area, influencing local activities and travel.