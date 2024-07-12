Rainy and cool across the UK today - Friday, July 12th
London leads with a high of 19 degrees amid a backdrop of patchy rain across the region. The South is draped in similar weather patterns, with moderate to patchy rain prevailing from Brighton to Bristol. Conditions are slightly cooler in Plymouth, yet the overall atmosphere remains damp and overcast.
Worcester reports the highest temperature at 18 degrees, with the Midlands cloaked in similar patchy rain conditions. The weather is uniformly cool and damp across the region, affecting cities from Lincoln to Wolverhampton with consistent cloud cover and occasional rain.
Cities across the North and Northwest of England, including Newcastle, Leeds, Manchester, Sheffield, and Liverpool, all report a high of 16 degrees. The region is blanketed with consistent patchy rain and overcast skies, creating a uniformly cool and damp atmosphere.
Glasgow is the warmest with 19 degrees, while Scotland sees varied weather. Edinburgh enjoys partly cloudy skies, a contrast to the patchy rain that envelops Aberdeen and Glasgow. The region overall has a mix of cloud cover and intermittent rain, with cooler temperatures prevailing.
Belfast leads with a high of 17 degrees as Ireland faces a day of patchy rain and overcast conditions. Dublin matches the general weather mood with similar temperatures and rainfall, encapsulating a typical damp and cool Irish day.
Cardiff reports a high of 16 degrees as Wales is enveloped in patchy rain and persistent cloud cover. The region's weather is characterized by a damp and chilly atmosphere, typical of the Welsh climate, affecting daily activities and the natural landscape.
