London, with a high of 17 degrees, leads the temperatures in the South today. The region is under a blanket of patchy rain, affecting various cities. The weather is generally cool and damp, with similar conditions prevailing across neighboring areas like Brighton, Portsmouth, Bristol, and Plymouth.

Lincoln and Birmingham, both recording a high of 16 degrees, are the warmest in the Midlands today. The entire region is seeing patchy rain, creating a consistently moist atmosphere. Cities like Nottingham, Worcester, and Wolverhampton are also experiencing similar weather, making for a uniformly grey and wet day across the Midlands.

Sheffield and Newcastle, both at 14 degrees, are today's temperature leaders in the North. The region is dominated by patchy to moderate rain, affecting cities like Manchester and Liverpool as well. The overall weather is damp and chilly, with a consistent rain pattern making outdoor activities less appealing.

Glasgow, with a high of 13 degrees, is the warmest city in Scotland today. The region is enveloped in patchy rain, creating a damp and cool environment. Edinburgh and Aberdeen share similar weather conditions, contributing to a day where the skies are mostly grey and the air is moist.

Belfast, at 12 degrees, is the warmest city in Ireland today. The region is experiencing moderate to patchy rain, with Dublin also seeing similar wet conditions. This weather pattern is typical for the season, bringing cool temperatures and consistent rainfall across the area.

Cardiff, marking a high of 14 degrees, is today's focal point for weather in Wales. The region is covered with patchy rain, leading to a cool and moist atmosphere. This consistent weather pattern is typical, affecting daily activities and providing a persistent dampness throughout the area.