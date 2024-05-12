Rainy and warm across the UK, Sunday, May 12th

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

London, with a high of 24 degrees, is the warmest city in the region today. The area is marked by patchy rain nearby, affecting various cities including Brighton, Portsmouth, Bristol, and Plymouth. The weather is generally cool and damp, with overcast skies likely contributing to the subdued temperatures across the South.

Birmingham, with a high of 22 degrees, leads the Midlands in temperature today. The region is enveloped in moderate rain, affecting cities like Nottingham, Worcester, and Wolverhampton. This wet weather is consistent across the area, bringing cooler temperatures and persistent rainfall throughout the day.

Leeds, Manchester, and Sheffield, each recording a high of 21 degrees, are the warmest cities in the North and Northwest today. The entire region is experiencing moderate rain, leading to a damp and chilly day. This weather pattern is likely to affect outdoor activities and general commuting across the area.

Edinburgh and Glasgow, both peaking at 19 degrees, are the warmest cities in Scotland today. The region sees moderate rain, which is consistent across the area, impacting visibility and outdoor conditions. This weather is typical for the season, bringing a mix of wet conditions and cooler temperatures.

Dublin, with a high of 19 degrees, is the warmest city in Ireland today. The region is experiencing moderate rain, affecting both Dublin and Belfast. This persistent rainfall is typical for the area, influencing the daily routines and the lush green landscape commonly associated with Ireland.