London is the warmest city in the region today with a high of 16 degrees. The area is generally cloudy with patchy rain across most cities. Conditions are slightly cooler in coastal areas like Plymouth, where moderate rain is also expected.

Lincoln, Nottingham, and Birmingham are today's warmest cities in the Midlands, each recording a high of 16 degrees. The region is under a blanket of cloud with frequent patches of rain, though no heavy downpours are expected.

Leeds and Manchester are the warmest cities in the North and Northwest today, each with a high of 17 degrees. The region sees widespread cloud cover with intermittent rain, though temperatures remain mild.

Edinburgh and Glasgow share the highest temperature in Scotland today at 15 degrees. The region is mostly cloudy with occasional rain, though no severe weather is anticipated.

Dublin and Belfast are equally cool today with highs of 11 degrees. While Dublin faces patchy rain, Belfast encounters more persistent moderate rain. Overall, the weather is damp across Ireland.

Cardiff reports a high of 13 degrees today, making it the warmest in Wales under conditions of moderate rain. The region is generally wet, with similar weather expected across other parts.