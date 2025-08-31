September weather forecast: Full Met Office outlook as children head back to school

Met Office reveal the weather outlook for September as summer comes to an end and children head back to school.

A bright start to the day could soon give way to showers - some heavy at times - and varied weather for the rest of the week, as the UK sees in September and many return to school. Met Office forecasters are warning of a mixed bag for those hopeful of an Indian summer.

Today (Sunday) will see a bright start for most, with clear skies bringing bright sunshine, the Met Office said. However, showers could make their way across UK skies as the day goes on.

“Showers most frequent in the west, heavy at times with hail, thunder and gusty winds possible,” a forecaster said. “A windy day generally, with gales along exposed western coasts.”

As night draws in, they said coastal areas could see showers developing into “longer spells of rain at times”, with the forecaster adding: “Sheltered areas of eastern Wales, central and eastern England remaining largely dry with clear spells.”

Monday has a similar outlook, with “sunny spells and scattered showers”, with the Met Office adding: “Showers starting in the west and spreading eastwards during the day, again possibly heavy with hail and thunder. Still blustery for many.”

Umbrellas come out on the promenade at Weston-super-Mare, Somerset, where stormy skies, wind and rain move in over the south west as temperatures dip across the UK | Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Back to school weather forecast

The longer-range outlook, from Tuesday to Thursday, will see longer periods of rain, the experts said, as the UK enjoys the final official days of summer. “Remaining unsettled throughout this period with further showers and longer periods of rain moving across the UK, chiefly in the south,” the Met Office said. “Some brief drier interludes are possible at times.”

From Thursday onwards, more changeable weather is on the cards as low pressure systems tending to dominate the overall pattern. A spokesperson for the Met Office said: “This will mean showers or longer spells of rain will affect much of the UK at times. Some heavy rain or showers are expected in places, most often in the west.

“Thunderstorms and hail are also possible, as are some spells of strong winds if any deep areas of low pressure form in the vicinity of the UK. Some short-lived spells of drier and more settled weather are also possible at times, especially later in the period when they may last a little longer.”

Average temperatures for September are usually around 10C to 17C and predictions are this year it will likely be close to average or slightly below overall. However, temperatures may rise above this at times in any drier, sunnier spells.

For the latter half of the month, low pressure is again likely to dominate, bringing changeable weather conditions with showers or some longer spells of rain at times. The spokesperson added: “There will likely be some drier, more settled interludes, particularly at the start of the period. Temperatures are likely to be close to average, perhaps turning warmer than average later in the period.”

It comes after a warm summer which has seen drought declared in some areas, with hosepipe bans imposed and people urged to conserve water as much as possible.

Officials also said this summer would “almost certainly” be the UK’s warmest on record, with the mean average temperature for the season standing at 16.13C, based on data up to August 28. If confirmed, it would mean the UK’s five warmest summers will have occurred since the year 2000. The top five are currently 2018 (15.76C), 2006 (15.75C), 2003 (15.74C), 2022 (15.71C) and 1976 (15.70C).