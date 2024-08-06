Sizzling summer pet care: Keep your furry friends safe during a heatwave

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As more hot weather is expected in the UK, Google searches for heatstroke in dogs were four times more common than heatstroke in children, and searches for doggy suncream overtook those for suncream for babies for the first time ever.

With a heatwave currently hitting Europe and temperatures in England expected to reach over 30C by 10th August, what does this mean for the nation’s 36 million pets and 59% of pet owners who care more about their pet’s welfare than their own? Head vet at Itch., Dr Zoe Costigan (BVSc, BSc (Hons), CERT, AVP, MRCVS), shares her qualified advice on how to protect our furry friends during the hot weather.

Did you know?

Pets, especially very old or young ones, those with dense coats, pre-existing conditions such as heart or lung disorders, or obesity have a higher risk of overheating. Brachycephalic breeds (cats and dogs with flat faces) like Persians and Scottish Folds, Pugs and French Bulldogs, are particularly vulnerable due to their shorter nasal passages. In fact, Pugs are six times more at risk while British Bulldogs are 14 times more at risk than other dog breeds. Unlike us, dogs can't sweat to cool down, while cats have fewer sweat glands than people, which also makes them more susceptible to overheating.

Dr Zoe Costigan tells you how to protect your pet in a heatwave

Dr Zoe’s top tips

Hydration is key: A hydrated pet is a happy and healthy pet. Ensure they always have access to clean, cool water. If they’re not drinking enough, consider water fountains, ice cubes, or ice lollies made from their favourite treat such as tuna brine or chicken broth.

Keeping it cool indoors: Even indoor pets are at risk of overheating. Pet screens for windows and doors can help keep a home well-ventilated, while fans keep the air circulating. A cooling mat is a great investment, although a towel soaked in water will do if you can’t nip out to your nearest pet store.

Don’t leave them in the car: It might seem like common sense but it’s worth repeating that you should never leave your pet in the car on a hot day. On what can feel like a mild 20C day, the temperature inside a car can soar to a dangerous 47C within an hour, even in the shade. If you must travel with your pet, do so during the coolest part of the day, use air conditioning if you have it, and never leave them unattended in the vehicle, even for a short period.

Pet-friendly suncream: Yes this really is a thing. Just like humans, pets (especially light-coloured or hairless) can get sunburnt and develop skin cancer. Apply to exposed areas like ears and noses to prevent sunburn before they head outside.

Is it heat stroke?

Most pets are at risk of heat stroke which can be fatal. This develops when pets can’t reduce their body temperature by sweating through their nose and paw pads, or panting. Signs include heavy panting, rapid breathing, agitation, raised temperature (between 38.3 and 39.2°C is normal), lethargy, rapid pulse and excessive salivation. If you’re worried that your pet is suffering from heat stroke, you need to lower their body temperature, and take them to the nearest vet immediately. To do this you can:

Move them to a shady spot.

Wet your pet’s fur and sit them on a cold wet towel.

Place them in the breeze of a fan.

Allow them to drink small amounts of cool water.

Even if your pet looks like they may be recovering, they should always be checked by a vet as quickly as possible.

There’s a common misconception that actively cooling dogs or cats suffering from heatstroke can lead to shock. However, pets who are actively cooled on the way to the vets tend to have a lower mortality rate. Getting your pet to sit on a cool, wet towel in an air conditioned vehicle is a must when transporting them to get checked over by their vet. Avoid wrapping them up as this has been shown to reduce their ability to cool down.

The hot weather presents another challenge for our furry friends! Peak flea season also occurs in the summer months. Those opportunistic blighters are everywhere and they love hot weather. And remember, 95% of fleas live in a home environment, not on a pet.

