Following last week's cold snap, temperatures across the UK have dipped even further, with snow already hitting some areas of the UK

Areas of the UK have not quite had a reprieve from last week's cold snap, with temperatures plunging once again and snow now on its way.

Some places have already seen snow fall, while the thermometer dropped to -10C in the coldest areas on Monday January 15. Met Office yellow weather warnings for snow and ice are in place for most of Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern England, with some lasting through to Thursday January 18.

However, new Met Office precipitation maps have shown just where the snow could fall on in the next few days. The forecast for Tuesday (January 16) into Wednesday (January 17) reads: "Outbreaks of sleet and snow will move across northern areas, with some heavy snow possible for a time, especially across parts of Scotland. Dry elsewhere with sunny spells, but for all areas it will be another very cold day.

"Frequent snow showers continuing in northern Scotland and Northern Ireland. Otherwise sleet and snow clearing northern areas leading to an ice risk. Clear skies elsewhere with a widespread severe frost.

"Snow showers feeding into coastal areas, mainly across Scotland. Elsewhere, many inland areas dry and sunny, though cloudier skies at first in south with odd wintry flurry possible."

Met Office forecast maps shows snowfall at 11am on Tuesday Janaury 16 (Credit: Met Office)

The map for 11am on Tuesday shows that the entire central belt of Scotland and the borders covered, with snow expected in this region. It also stretches down to the north-west of England and spreads across the Highlands and Islands of Scotland.

Throughout the day it will move eastwards, with Newcastle upon Tyne likely to be hit at around 1pm onwards. Snow is set to subside for most of the country, except from smatterings in northern Scotland, but will make a return from 7pm again.

Met Office snow forecast maps showing the forecast at 1pm (left) and 7pm (right) on Tuesday January 16. (Credit: Met Office)

The central belt is again likely to see snow falling, with Glasgow, Edinburgh and Dundee among the places set to be hit. Again this will move south-easterly, with snowfall again likely to hit Newcastle at around midnight.