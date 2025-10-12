A weather forecaster has revealed when it expects snow to hit the British Isles this month.

Britain has had relatively warm weather in the last week, with a period of high pressure leading to sunny afternoons. The high pressure may be the reason why several hundred miles further south, Storm Alice has gathered over eastern Spain and the Balearics and is currently dropping immense amounts of rain.

Forecaster WXCharts looks more than a fortnight into the future and has pinpointed when it could snow in the UK, amid rumours that a cold snap is on the way.

Weather forecaster WXCharts prediction for midnight between Tuesday, October 21 and Wednesday, October 22 with snow in the Scottish Highlands | WXCharts

Its modelling shows that snow could fall in the Scottish Highlands overnight from Tuesday, October 21 to Wednesday, October 22 with up to 3cm an hour coming down. It does not forecast any snowfall for anywhere further south.

What does the Met Office say?

The Met Office has a long-range forecast for the rest of the month which says: “High pressure is expected to be the dominant weather type across the UK at the start of this period. Whilst some rain and drizzle is likely in parts of the southeast and north, mainly over the higher ground, much of the UK will be predominantly dry.

“Cloud amounts will vary, starting predominantly cloudy, but most areas will see some spells of sunshine and there could be a few isolated fog patches overnight. Temperatures are likely to be close to normal for the time of year.

“During the second half of this period, there are signs that the overall pattern will shift with low pressure systems probably moving in from the west in some fashion. However, details of any wetter and more unsettled weather are still very uncertain.”

Towards the end of the month it is likely there will be changeable conditions across the UK but it’s likely to follow usual seasonal trends of rain and drier intervals, with temperatures around the average.