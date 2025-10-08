The first snow of the season could arrive in the UK this month according to weather forecasters.

A chilly end to October could bring snow to the UK, according to one forecaster. While the month got underway with the first named storm of the season - Amy - even more turbulent weather is said to be on the way.

WX Charts maps show some parts of the country getting a covering of the white stuff before the month is out - with four areas favourites to see snow across October 18 and 19.

The forecaster's GFS advanced modelling systems predict some winter weather for Perth and Inverness, in Scotland, before the big freeze moves north and west, hitting Ross and Cromarty.

WX Charts said the counties affected would be Perthshire, Inverness-shire, Ross County and Cromartyshire.

The October 18 to November 1 forecaster from the Met Office said people could expect "more widely unsettled conditions". "The latter half of October will see a transition to more widely unsettled conditions, though the timing of this remains unclear," a forecaster said.

“Whether this takes the form of successive depressions moving in from the Atlantic or a rather slower evolving weather pattern remains to be seen, but there is a greater chance of more places seeing more frequent spells of rain or showers and possibly strong winds later in the month. Temperatures probably close to average overall."