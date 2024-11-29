A “ROAD CLOSED” sign is prominently displayed, blocking access to a weak bridge.A “ROAD CLOSED” sign is prominently displayed, blocking access to a weak bridge.
A “ROAD CLOSED” sign is prominently displayed, blocking access to a weak bridge. | Paul King

Sonning village in Berkshire cut off as Storm Bert causes River Thames flooding

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali

Live Reporter

29th Nov 2024, 7:04pm

The picturesque village of Sonning, Berkshire, was severely impacted by flooding after the River Thames burst its banks in the aftermath of Storm Bert earlier this week.

The rising waters had cut off parts of the village, inundating roads and properties, with residents and businesses grappling with the devastation.

One of the most iconic sites affected was The French Horn restaurant, where its once lush green lawn was completely submerged under floodwaters.

The surrounding roads were also flooded, and despite warnings and road closures, some motorists continued to drive through, further worsening the situation for nearby residents.

These are some of the pictures taken by Wokingham photographer Paul King.

A close-up of The French Horn's waterlogged patio area shows floodwaters covering the steps leading up to the building

1. Sonning village

A close-up of The French Horn's waterlogged patio area shows floodwaters covering the steps leading up to the building | Paul King

A black Range Rover is seen powering through floodwaters.

2. Sonning village

A black Range Rover is seen powering through floodwaters. | Paul King

A line of red flood barriers, weighted down with sandbags, is pictured attempting to hold back the encroaching water.

3. Sonning village

A line of red flood barriers, weighted down with sandbags, is pictured attempting to hold back the encroaching water. | Paul King

Floodwaters lap against the outdoor dining pods of The French Horn.

4. Sonning village

Floodwaters lap against the outdoor dining pods of The French Horn. | Paul King

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:FloodingRestaurantRiver ThamesStorm BertResidentsMotoristsPropertiesRoad Closures
Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice