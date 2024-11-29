Sonning village in Berkshire cut off as Storm Bert causes River Thames flooding

The rising waters had cut off parts of the village, inundating roads and properties, with residents and businesses grappling with the devastation.

One of the most iconic sites affected was The French Horn restaurant, where its once lush green lawn was completely submerged under floodwaters.

The surrounding roads were also flooded, and despite warnings and road closures, some motorists continued to drive through, further worsening the situation for nearby residents.

These are some of the pictures taken by Wokingham photographer Paul King.

Sonning village A close-up of The French Horn's waterlogged patio area shows floodwaters covering the steps leading up to the building

Sonning village A black Range Rover is seen powering through floodwaters.

Sonning village A line of red flood barriers, weighted down with sandbags, is pictured attempting to hold back the encroaching water.