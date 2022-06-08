There may be gusts in excess of 55mph in some parts of the country later this week

People are being warned to expect “unseasonably strong winds” when a tropical storm hits the UK later this week.

Storm Alex is expected to arrive in the UK shortly, and it will bring gusts in excess of 55mph in some parts of the country.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The storm is coming after the beginning of the month saw a mixed and unsettled weather picture of sun and rain across many parts of the country due to a low pressure system.

Storm Alex will bring gusts of up to 55mph to the UK in June 2022.

But, when exactly is Storm Alex coming and what has the Met Office said about it?

Here’s what you need to know.

When will Storm Alex hit the UK?

Storm Alex is expected to arrive in the UK on Thursday 9 June.

What is the path of Storm Alex?

Forecasters are still working out the exact path of Storm Alex, but they predict that it will begin in the northwest.

It’s unclear at the time of writing where the storm will hit next, but it is expected to cause disruption all across the north as well as coastal areas.

What has the Met Office said?

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Adam Thornhill said: “By the time Ex-Tropical Storm Alex gets near UK shores, it will have transitioned into a mature Atlantic low.

“Although it will have lost much of its strength, it will bring some unseasonably strong winds across the UK – especially to the northwest on Thursday and Friday.

“The track of the former storm currently looks to be grazing the far northwest of the UK on Thursday and Friday and, although the details are still being worked out, winds could be around 45mph for most in the north of the UK, with a chance of some gusts in excess of 55mph in some exposed northwestern island and coastal areas.”

How long will Storm Alex last?

Weather experts are still working out the exact duration of Storm Alex, but it is expected that the impact of the storm will still be felt this weekend (June 11 and 12).

The weather through the weekend looks likely to be a mix of sunshine and showers, although that will depend on the positioning of Storm Alex late on Friday, 10 June.

The rain may be heaviest in the northwest, and some breezy conditions are likely to persist in the far north.

Is there a weather warning in place for Storm Alex?

At the time of writing, the Met Office had not issued a weather warning due to Storm Alex.

We will keep this page updated if the details change, and you can also check the Met Office weather warnings page.

How can I find out more information about Storm Alex?

We will keep this page updated with more information as it becomes available.

You can check the latest forecast in your area on the Met Office website , or by following the Met Office Twitter and Met Office Facebook .

What does the long term forecast look like?

The Met Office has also published a three-month outlook for May to July 2022.

The three-month outlook hints that there could be some hope for good weather to come in the next few weeks.

The average temperature for this three-month period is around 12C, according to Met Office data taken between 1991 and 2020.

There is a 40% chance that the months of May, June and July will be hotter than average, which is two times higher than the usual chance of hotter weather at this time of year.

It’s more likely, however, that temperatures will be average for the time of year. The Met Office has predicted that there’s a 50% chance we will experience average temperatures.

There’s also a slight reduction in the chance of the period being wet, but only by 0.8%. It’s more likely - 65% to be precise - that the season will have an average amount of rainfall.