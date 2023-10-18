Storm Babet latest: Met Office issues rare red weather warning as UK braces for heavy wind & rain
A rare red weather warning stating a “risk to life” has been issued as Storm Babet is expected to batter the UK on Thursday.
The UK is bracing itself for heavy wind and rain as Storm Babet sweeps in from across the Atlantic. The Met Office has issued a rare red weather alert for parts of the country, warning of a “risk to life”.
Storm Babet, a complex area of low pressure which developed to the west of the Iberian Peninsula, was named by the Met Office on Monday morning. The second named storm of the season will last until Saturday, the forecaster said, and is expected to cause flooding, power cuts and travel disruption.
National World will be updating this live blog with the latest news as the extreme weather conditions continue to batter the nation.
Key Events
- Red weather warning for parts of the country stating 'danger to life'
- Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and road closures
- Power cuts are likely in some regions
- The storm is likely to last until Saturday
Scotland braced for yet more rain
Scotland is braced for even more extreme weather conditions as this image of sand bags piled against a wall in the main street in Aberfoyle in Perthshire demostrates. The village was hit with flooding a couple of weeks ago with Storm Babet expected to bring high winds and heavy rain to the area once again.
Extensive flooding is forecast in already-saturated parts of Scotland. The Met Office has upgraded a weather warning for rain in eastern Scotland to amber, as some areas could see more than a month's worth of rain in a few days.
Do not travel warning: People urged to stay off roads in worst affected areas
David Morgan, flood duty manager for the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa), has urged people in affected areas to check for flood updates in the coming days. He said: “Storm Babet will bring heavy rain and high winds across Scotland from Wednesday evening, starting in the south-west before moving across to the north-east through Thursday and into the weekend.”
He continued: “Impacts from surface water and rivers are likely, and with catchments saturated from recent heavy rain and flooding, we’re urging people to be prepared for potential flooding. There is also concern that surface-water flooding may be exacerbated by debris blocking drainage, culverts, etc. as a result of the high winds.”
Transport Scotland has advised the public to avoid travel in red warning areas and to expect a high risk of disruption in the amber areas. Operator manager Stein Connelly said: “People need to plan ahead and be prepared. Avoid travel unless essential.
“If you do need to travel, check before you travel as your journey is likely to be affected by these latest severe weather warnings. For those in Angus and South Aberdeenshire, the advice is clear – do not travel during the period the red warning is in effect. The rain is expected to present some really challenging conditions.
“The Multi Agency Response team will be in operation to monitor conditions and co-ordinate our response. However, the public can play a key role by planning ahead. Latest Police Scotland advice is to expect a high risk of disruption across central and the north east of Scotland.
Police are also asking people not to travel across the areas of Angus and South Aberdeenshire. A spokesperson said: “It’s a rapidly moving situation, so please check the Traffic Scotland and Police Scotland social media updates and local radio bulletins for the very latest updates.”
Chief Superintendent Hilary Sloan, head of road policing for Police Scotland, added: “Our advice is to avoid any form of travel during the period of the red weather warning. Driving conditions are expected to be extremely dangerous with disruption and significant delays.
“Amber warnings still remain in place for rain and wind so high-sided vehicles in those areas should consider how essential their journey is. Don’t ignore road closure signs – they are for your safety.”
First Minister Humza Yousaf also warned against all but essential travel in the parts of Scotland affected by the red warning.
He posted on Twitter: “Please be aware of the challenging weather we are due to experience across Scotland, most severe from Thursday 18:00 – Friday 12:00.
“Weather warning across Angus & the North East has been upgraded to red. Travel should be avoided unless absolutely essential.”
Storm Babet weather warnings
The Met Office has issued weather warnings across the UK from today (October 18) until Saturday (October 21).
Met Office weather warnings issued across UK
The red warning states there is “danger to life from fast flowing or deep floodwater” in Aberdeenshire and Angus, with extensive flooding and road closures also expected. This is the first red warning for rain issued in the UK since Storm Dennis in February 2020.
Yellow severe weather warnings have been issued across the week from Thursday until Saturday for a vast swathe of the UK, covering already-saturated parts of Scotland, Northern Ireland, and northern and eastern England.
Met Office chief meteorologist, Jason Kelly, said: “Confidence has increased in the chances of considerable impacts from rainfall in parts of the east of Scotland from Storm Babet, which has resulted in the escalation to the red warning. One hundred to 150mm of rain is expected to fall quite widely within the warning period, with some locations likely to see 200-250mm, which is expected to cause considerable impacts, with flooding likely.
“Storm Babet will track gradually northwards in the coming days, and although the most significant impacts are expected within the red and amber warning areas, there will still be wider impacts for much of the UK from this wind and rain.”
Met Office latest forecast
The Met Office has released a weather report showing Storm Babet arriving in the south bringing with it heavy downpours. The forecast, presented by Aidan McGivern, confirm conditions are currently drier in the north.
Satellite image shows Storm Babet heading for UK
A satellite image released yesterday shows the progress of Storm Babet as the UK braced for its arrival. The view from space showed the storm on Tuesday (17 October) as it made its way over northern France and towards the UK.
The incredible God's eye view was made possible by NASA's Earth Observing System Data and Information System (EOSDIS). The satellite imagery is available within three hours of observation - essentially showing the entire Earth as it looks "right now".