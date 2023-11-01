There are Met Office weather warnings in Wales, England and Scotland as Storm Ciarán makes landfall in the UK

Storm Ciarán hits the UK on Wednesday 1 November, with high winds and downpours of rain expected across the country over the next few days. (Credit: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire)

The country is bracing itself for stormy conditions once again as Storm Ciarán makes landfall in the UK.

Touching down on Wednesday 1 November, the next few days looks set to be a thoroughly miserable weather outlook, with yellow and amber weather warnings introduced by the Met Office. Areas expected to be the worst hit include Pembrokeshire in South Wales, the southern coast of England and Scotland.

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Dan Suri said: “Wind and rain warnings associated with Storm Ciarán are in force from Wednesday night onwards into Friday. As well as strong winds, this deep low pressure system will bring heavy rain to many parts of the UK. Much of southern England and south Wales, as well as parts of north Wales, northeast England, southeast Scotland and perhaps the east of Northern Ireland look to see the wettest conditions between Wednesday evening and Friday morning.”