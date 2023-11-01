Storm Ciarán: live updates as heavy rain and strong winds hit the UK - weather warnings in Wales, England & Scotland
There are Met Office weather warnings in Wales, England and Scotland as Storm Ciarán makes landfall in the UK
The country is bracing itself for stormy conditions once again as Storm Ciarán makes landfall in the UK.
Touching down on Wednesday 1 November, the next few days looks set to be a thoroughly miserable weather outlook, with yellow and amber weather warnings introduced by the Met Office. Areas expected to be the worst hit include Pembrokeshire in South Wales, the southern coast of England and Scotland.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Dan Suri said: “Wind and rain warnings associated with Storm Ciarán are in force from Wednesday night onwards into Friday. As well as strong winds, this deep low pressure system will bring heavy rain to many parts of the UK. Much of southern England and south Wales, as well as parts of north Wales, northeast England, southeast Scotland and perhaps the east of Northern Ireland look to see the wettest conditions between Wednesday evening and Friday morning.”
There are also warnings that flooding could take place due to rain falling on already-saturated ground, which was washed out during and after Storm Babet. Suri added:“Some parts of south Wales and southwest England may see 80mm of rain. This rain will fall on already saturated ground, bringing the risk of flooding.”
Storm Ciarán live updates: stormy conditions begin to batter the UK
All schools in Southampton advised to close due to Storm Ciarán
A primary school in Southampton said it will close its doors to pupils on Thursday due to Storm Ciarán, following the advice by the city council.
'Very strong' winds to pick up into Thursday
The Met Office has warned that strong gusts are set to pick up along England's southern coast into early Thursday morning.
The gusts will "develop and transfer eastwards through the day".
On the approach
When the rapid cyclogenesis ends we'll know more
(Yep, we've been reading what the experts are saying again and learning new words and phrases...)
What is the difference between 'amber' and 'yellow' weather warnings?
Both amber and yellow weather warnings are in place for some areas of the UK as Storm Ciarán blast in.
A yellow warning is issued by the Met Office when weather conditions are likely to have a low impact on certain infrastructure, including transport.
The rain yellow warnings brings advice around possible flooding, impact on bus and train services with longer journey times from conditions including spray or flooded lines.
The wind yellow warning is given when there are fears over some dangers of flying debris due to gust, as well as the closure of bridges, rail lines and abnormally high waves in coastal areas.
An amber warning is more severe than a yellow warning. According to the Met Office, an amber warning means that there is "an increased likelihood of impacts from severe weather, which could potentially disrupt your plans", including "the potential risk to life and property"
The high winds forecast for southern England and South Wales on Thursday, which could reach up to 85mph, may knock out power lines and bring down trees, as well as dangerous conditions around beach and coastal areas.
Warnings issued
If you're in the south, it sounds like it may be best to stay indoors for a while from tonight onwards
Where and when are the yellow and amber weather warnings in place?
In preparation for Storm Ciarán approaching the UK, the Met Office issued weather warnings to keep residents updated on the dangers that the weather could bring.
The weather warnings in place for Wednesday 1 November are:
- YELLOW, RAIN: Southwest, central and eastern Scotland - from 3am to 3pm
- YELLOW, RAIN: Entire southern coast of England and South Wales - from 6pm until 11.59pm the following day
- YELLOW, WIND: Entire southern coast of England and South Wales - from 9pm until 11.59pm the following day
The weather warnings in place for Thursday 2 November are:
- YELLOW, RAIN: Eastern coast of Northern Ireland, including Belfast, Newry and Larne - from 6am until 11.59pm
- YELLOW, RAIN: Northeast England and Southwest Scotland - from 6am until 6am the following day
- AMBER, WIND: Southeast coast of England, including Brighton and Portsmouth - from 6am until 5pm
- AMBER, WIND: Southwest coast of England, including Plymouth - from 3am until 11am
Flood warnings in place as rain falls on saturated ground
Flood warnings are in place in some parts as rainy conditions look set to drench already-saturated ground.
Coming only a week and a few days after Storm Babet flooded some areas, Storm Ciarán could see these areas at risk of flooding once again.
This year's storm names - what they are and how they were chosen
If you're wondering who comes after Ciaran - and then after that - then here's this winter's full list of storm names
Weather patterns
This is rather hypnotic
Latest forecasts
The Met Office predicts extremely strong winds