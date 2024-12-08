A tree has been toppled on a major west London road as Storm Darragh’s effects continue to be felt across the country.

The road was closed while the large tree was cut up and removed. It was so tall that its upper branches smashed windows of the elegant brick townhouses opposite.

Storm Darragh has ebbed today as the centre moves away, after a day of strong winds yesterday, but it is still gusty in London and the south east at times.

The Met Office says gusts of up to 70mph could still lead to difficult driving conditions and short-term loss of power, with public transport also badly affected. There is a yellow wind warning for all of England and Wales until 6pm today.

The Energy Networks Association said about 200,000 customers remained without power as of 9am on Sunday, but added that 88 per cent of affected customers had been reconnected. The Environment Agency still had more than 50 flood warnings, meaning flooding is expected, and more than 130 flood alerts issued across England on Sunday morning.

There were nine flood warnings and 20 flood alerts issued by Natural Resources Wales.

Met Office meteorologist Alex Burkill said: “It’s not quite the calm after the storm, but it is calmer than yesterday, for sure. There are still some disruptive winds around because whilst the low that is Storm Darragh has now cleared away towards the south east, tightly-packed isobars across much of the country indicate we do still have some very windy weather to come through today.”