The Met Office has issued weather warnings for large parts of the UK as Storm Debi is expected to bring heavy rain and gale force winds. The storm will reach northern England and parts of Wales on Monday morning (November 12), with the potential for 80mph gusts in some areas.

Yellow weather warnings will be in force across regions in Scotland, England, Wales and the whole of Northern Ireland. Whilst, in Ireland, the Irish meteorological agency has warned of a “possible danger to life” as it issued its highest-level wind warning for people in five counties. Status red wind warnings will come into effect for Clare, east Galway and south Roscommon as well as Offaly and Westmeath. So, what have the Met Office said about the impact of Storm Debi? Here's everything we know so far about the Met Office weather warnings.

Storm Debi: Where are the Met Office yellow weather warnings?

The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for regions across the UK as Storm Debi makes landfall on Monday morning, with it expected to first reach northern England and parts of Wales after sweeping across Ireland, with the potential for 80mph gusts in some areas.

A yellow warning for wind and rain will be in place from 4am until 6pm for Bangor and St David's in Wales and Manchester, Sheffield, and Liverpool in England, bringing a potential danger to life from flying debris.

Aberdeenshire in Scotland will have a yellow warning for rain later in the day, from 10am until 9pm. Whilst in Northern Ireland, a yellow weather warning for wind and rain is in place for the entire region from 3am to 2pm.

Storm Debi Met Office weather warnings (Photo: PA Wire)

What have the Met Office said about Storm Debi?

The Met Office have issued the yellow weather warnings for regions across the UK ahead of Storm Debi. Jason Kelly, chief meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “The strongest winds are expected to affect parts of the Republic of Ireland early on Monday, possibly coinciding with the morning commute, before then affecting parts of north Wales and northern England into the afternoon.

“Whilst the very strongest winds will have eased somewhat before reaching the UK, we are still expecting some significant impacts and a wind warning has been issued. Additionally, Debi will bring a period of heavy rain to Northern Ireland for which a combined wind and rain warning has been issued.”

Simon Partridge, a spokesperson for the Met Office, added: "For parts of north-west Wales and England, there is a possibility of 70 to 80mph winds. It will be a wet and blustery day for all."

What is the Met Office yellow weather warning?