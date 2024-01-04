A major incident has been declared in Nottinghmshire due to widespread flooding along River Trent

A major incident has been declared in Nottinghamshire due to widespread flooding along the River Trent in Nottinghamshire caused by Storm Henk. Nottinghamshire City Council said the latest forecasts have shown that peaks along the river "could come close to the highest levels on record from the year 2000".

Residents have now been asked to prepare in case they are asked to evacuate while the councils, emergency services and the Environment Agency are providing emergency support to affected local communities. In Nottingham City, Colwick Country Park and Queens Drive Park and Drive have already been shut due to flooding and so is Queens Drive Park and Ride. The River Trent has also overflowed onto the pathways alongside Victoria Embankment.

The council said: "Key tributaries which feed in to the River Trent, including the River Derwent, the River Soar and the River Dove, have already reached their peaks and high water levels will now pass down the Trent, which is likely to lead to flooding to properties and roads."

Residents can find out if their area is at risk of flooding by checking flood alerts and warnings on the council's live flood map. A full list of county road closures can be found on the County Council’s website. Any road closures in the city can be found on Nottingham Travelwise.

Key advice includes:

Only travelling if necessary in the flood areas.

Don’t ignore a flood warning or a road closure sign.

Do not to enter flood water in case of hidden hazards such as lifted manhole covers.

Staying away from swollen rivers and flood water.

Looking out for vulnerable friends, relatives and neighbours.

Check road closure information on the county council’s website.