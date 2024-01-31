Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Storm Ingunn has arrived in the UK, bringing with it strong winds of up to 85mph and heavy rain as it sweeps across the nation. The Met Office issued multiple weather alerts on Wednesday (January 31), with high winds expected across Scotland, northern England and Northern Ireland at least until 7pm.

According to BBC Weather, wind gusts of up to 155 mph have already been reported in the Faroe Islands, surpassing the intensity of any gust witnessed in the UK during the Great Storm of 1987. The Norwegian Meteorological Institute named Storm Ingunn on Wednesday, and people of Norway are warned to brace themselves for the most severe storm in 30 years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The initial warning, effective from 5am to 7pm on Wednesday (January 31) in northern Scotland, the Hebrides, and Orkney and Shetland, highlights the possibility of power cuts, disruptions to mobile phone signals, and structural damage to buildings, including tiles being blown off from roofs. The Met Office also warns of a risk of road and bridge closures in addition to travel disruptions.

The second warning, which covers areas extending nearly as far south as Harrogate and affecting Northern Ireland, is in place from 9am to 5pm. The Met Office says people in these areas are advised to expect travel disruptions, as well as power cuts.

Simultaneously, a second warning is in place from 9am to 7pm, covering areas extending nearly as far south as Harrogate and affecting Northern Ireland. Residents in these regions are advised to anticipate travel disruptions, power cuts, and the likelihood of being injured due to large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.

Storm Ingunn: Train cancellations

Earlier today, more than 40 train services were cancelled in Scotland out of concern for passenger safety as strong winds blew over much of the country. Services between cities such as Dundee and Glasgow and Aberdeen to Edinburgh were cancelled while services linking Inverness to a number of northern towns were also withdrawn due to the weather.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile, ferry operator Calmac has cancelled all departures on five of its routes, with many more services under review for the rest of the day. No ferries will sail from Oban to Colonsay, or from Mallaig to Armadale, while there are warnings that other scheduled departures from Ardrossan and Ullapool may be cancelled at short notice too.

Weather conditions are predicted to get worse as the day progresses as severe gales are expected to develop across the north of the country later on Wednesday.

UK 5-day weather forecast

Wednesday (January 31)

A weakening band of wet and windy weather will move southeast across England and Wales, followed by clearer skies later. Clear spells and blustery showers affecting Scotland and Northern Ireland. A patchy frost, with some ice possible in the north.

Thursday (February 1)

After a chilly start, a mostly dry day with gentle winds and some sunshine. However, some showers in the north, giving way to some wet and windy weather here later.