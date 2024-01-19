Rain and wind are set to replace the recent spate of snow and ice across the UK as Storm Isha moves in - here's when it will hit

Storm Isha has been named by the Met Office as the UK is set to be battered by rain and wind in the coming days. Snow, ice and sub zero temperatures have plagued the country over the past week and now the wintry conditions caused by an Arctic blast are set to be replaced by heavy rain and strong winds, brought about by an "Atlantic influence".

While this influence will bring milder temperatures with it, stormy conditions are also expected. Storm Isha is expected to hit the country on Sunday January 21 and the Met Office have now issued an amber severe weather warning for wind across Northern Ireland, central and southern Scotland, Wales, much of northern England as well as southwestern parts of England. The warning is in place from 6pm on Sunday evening until 9am on Monday January 22.

Met Office chief meteorologist, Dan Suri, said: “In these regions we could see gusts frequently between 50-60mph and even up to 80mph in exposed coastal locations. As the storm starts to move away on Monday morning very strong winds will also develop in the far southeast of England, bringing the risk of 70-80mph gusts here too in the early hours of Monday morning."

Storm Isha brings with it warnings of disruption to travel, as well as power cuts in some areas. The Energy Networks Association said: "An amber warning brings an increased risk of damage to homes and vital infrastructure. Energy network operators are preparing to deal with any damage quickly and safely.