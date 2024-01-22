Storm Isha brought widespread high winds to the UK, and the next storm is just around the corner

Storm Isha has brought much of the country to a standstill, with high winds knocking out power lines and transport for many across the UK.

Winds hit a high of 99mph overnight, with weather warnings in place across the entire country. The chaos led to the cancellations of train services, including all services in Scotland, the closure of some roads due to falling debris, and difficult landing conditions for planes.

However, the weather isn't set to get much better, with the second named storm of the season already on its way. Storm Jocelyn has been named by Ireland's Met Eireann.

Jocelyn will move across the Atlantic from Monday evening, first hitting Ireland on Tuesday (January 23) before moving across into the UK from Tuesday evening into Wednesday. According to the Met Office, Jocelyn won't compare to Storm Isha's full cover of the UK, but is still expected to bring high winds to some areas.

An amber wind warning is in place from 6pm on Tuesday until 8am on Wednesday for the Scottish Highlands and west coast. A yellow warning, lasting from 4pm on Tuesday to 1pm on Wednesday, is in place for all of Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern parts of England and North Wales.