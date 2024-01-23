Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One storm has been replaced with another as Storm Jocelyn prepares to sweep across the UK, just days after Storm Isha brought strong winds and rain.

Storm Jocelyn is due to hit the UK on Tuesday evening (January 23) into Wednesday (January 24). The storm will bring with it more of the same dreary weather, with high winds and rain forecast for some areas of the country.

The Met Office has issued a new weather warning for rain for most of Wales, in place from 12.30pm until 7pm on Tuesday. Other weather warnings relating to Storm Jocelyn include:

Amber wind warning - northern and western coasts of Scotland, from 6pm Tuesday until 8am Wednesday

Yellow wind warning - Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales, north-west England, from 4pm Tuesday until 1pm Wednesday

Yellow wind warning - north-east coast of England stretching to the Midlands, from 12pm Tuesday until 3pm Wednesday

Yellow rain warning - west coast of Scotland including Glasgow, from 7am Tuesday until 6pm Tuesday

Yellow rain warning - north-west England including Kendall, from 11am Tuesday until 7pm

Multiple weather warnings are in place as Storm Jocelyn moves in. (Credit: Met Office)

Jocelyn is set to touch down on northern Scotland on Tuesday evening, before moving further south, to the rest of Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern parts of England. Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Steve Willington, said: “Although this system will be a step down relative to Storm Isha, with the damage and clean up still underway, we could potentially see more impacts from Storm Jocelyn.