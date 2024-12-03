'Stunning' fireball as tiny asteroid burns up in Earth's atmosphere over Siberia

A tiny asteroid has entered Earth’s atmosphere earlier today and burned up, creating a stunning fireball over northern Siberia.

The asteroid, measuring approximately 27 inches (70 cm), was detected only hours before its impact by astronomers at the Kitt Peak National Observatory near Tucson, Arizona. The asteroid hit Earth's atmosphere at approximately 11.15am ET (4.15pm GMT).

The European Space Agency (ESA) assured the public of the asteroid's harmless nature, writing on X: "It is expected to produce a nice fireball in the sky over northern Siberia."

The steroid, temporarily named C0WEPC5, is the fourth "imminent impactor" discovered in 2024 and only the 11th confirmed imminent impactor ever detected. Imminent impactors are asteroids identified within hours of their predicted atmospheric entry.

Physicist Richard Moissl noted that a 12th imminent impactor is yet to be confirmed. Earlier imminent impactors this year include:

2024 BX1: A 3.3-foot-wide (1 meter) asteroid that burned up over Berlin in January.

2024 RW1: A spectacular fireball that exploded over the Philippines on Sept. 4, captured on camera and widely shared on social media.

2024 UQ: Detected just two hours before it burned up over Hawaii on Oct. 22.

The detection of C0WEPC5 highlights the increasing ability of astronomers and agencies like the ESA to identify small near-Earth objects. Networks of sensors and telescopes around the globe are dedicated to monitoring and tracking incoming objects to better understand their trajectories and potential risks.

While small asteroids like C0WEPC5 pose no threat, their detection helps refine planetary defence strategies and provides valuable insights into near-Earth objects.