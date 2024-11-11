Sunny and partly cloudy across the UK, Monday, November 11th

In the South, Plymouth boasts the highest temperature today at 14 degrees, under partly cloudy skies. The region generally enjoys mild weather with a mix of clouds and occasional sun, providing a pleasant atmosphere across the cities.

The Midlands today sees Nottingham, Worcester, and Birmingham sharing the highest temperature at 11 degrees. The weather is generally sunny in Nottingham, while other areas enjoy partly cloudy conditions, offering a cool and comfortable day.

In the North, Leeds, Manchester, Sheffield, and Liverpool report the highest temperatures at 11 degrees. The region enjoys a mix of sunny and partly cloudy skies, creating a crisp and invigorating environment.

Scotland sees a uniform high of 10 degrees across Aberdeen, Edinburgh, and Glasgow today. Edinburgh enjoys bright sunshine, while Aberdeen and Glasgow are under partly cloudy skies, offering a cool and pleasant day.

Ireland today has Dublin recording the highest temperature at 11 degrees under sunny skies. Belfast, slightly cooler at 10 degrees, sees partly cloudy conditions. The overall weather is mild and conducive for outdoor activities.

Wales today is mild with Cardiff reporting the highest temperature at 13 degrees under partly cloudy skies. The weather across the region is generally pleasant, with a mix of sun and clouds, ideal for outdoor pursuits.