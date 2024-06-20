Sunny skies across the UK today - Thursday, June 20th

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

London boasts the highest temperature today at 23 degrees, under sunny skies. Across the South, conditions vary slightly with Bristol showing some clouds while Plymouth sees patchy rain. Overall, the region enjoys a predominantly clear and warm day, ideal for outdoor activities.

Birmingham records the highest temperature in the Midlands today at 21 degrees. The region is mostly cloudy with occasional patches of rain, particularly affecting cities like Nottingham and Worcester. Wolverhampton, however, enjoys partly cloudy skies, offering a slight respite from the rain.

Manchester leads with the highest temperature in the North at 22 degrees, under partly cloudy skies. The region shows a mix of weather patterns, with Leeds and Liverpool also experiencing breaks of sunshine amidst clouds. Sheffield and Newcastle face patchy rain, adding a damp note to the otherwise mild conditions.

Edinburgh and Glasgow share the highest temperature in Scotland today at 17 degrees, though both cities are seeing patchy rain. Aberdeen, however, enjoys a sunny day with a cooler temperature of 14 degrees. The overall weather in Scotland is cool with frequent rain showers, typical for this time of year.

Dublin experiences the highest temperature in Ireland today at 18 degrees, under partly cloudy skies. Belfast is slightly cooler at 17 degrees and completely cloudy. The day across Ireland is marked by mild temperatures and considerable cloud cover, making it a typical, brisk day.