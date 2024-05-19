Sunny skies across the UK with some patchy rain - Sunday, May 19th

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

London, with a high of 22 degrees, is the warmest city in the South today. The region is under a blanket of patchy rain, with similar conditions affecting Brighton, Portsmouth, Bristol, and Plymouth. This weather pattern is consistent across the area, bringing cooler temperatures and intermittent rain throughout the day.

Birmingham and Worcester, each with a high of 20 degrees, are the warmest cities in the Midlands today. The region enjoys clear skies and sunshine, providing a pleasant break from the typical British weather. This sunny spell covers Lincoln, Nottingham, and Wolverhampton as well, making it an ideal day for outdoor activities.

Manchester, with a high of 21 degrees, leads the North and Northwest of England in warmth today. The entire region is bathed in sunshine, with clear skies from Newcastle to Liverpool. This bright weather is perfect for spending time outdoors, whether it's enjoying city parks or the countryside.

Glasgow, reaching 20 degrees, is the warmest city in Scotland today. The region sees a mix of overcast skies and patchy rain, particularly affecting Edinburgh and Aberdeen. Despite the rain, the mild temperatures provide a comfortable backdrop for daily activities.

Belfast, with a high of 19 degrees, is the warmest city in Ireland today. The region experiences a combination of sunny spells and patchy rain, with Dublin enjoying clear skies. This varied weather allows for a range of activities, from leisurely walks in Belfast to enjoying the sunshine in Dublin.