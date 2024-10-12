Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunny skies and showers across the UK, Saturday, October 12

London, with a high of 15 degrees, leads the temperatures in the South. The region is under a blanket of patchy rain, affecting the overall atmosphere. Despite the damp conditions, the mild temperatures provide a somewhat comfortable setting for outdoor activities, albeit with suitable rain gear.

In the Midlands, Worcester and Birmingham share the highest temperature at 12 degrees. The area is enveloped by patchy rain, casting a consistent dampness across the cities. This weather pattern is typical for the season, bringing a cool but humid environment that influences daily activities.

Leeds, Manchester, Sheffield, and Liverpool all report a high of 12 degrees today. The North and Northwest of England is covered with patchy rain, creating a uniformly moist climate. This weather is conducive to indoor activities, as the cool and wet conditions are less ideal for extensive outdoor engagements.

Edinburgh, reaching 9 degrees, sees the highest temperature in Scotland today. The region is gripped by a wet weather pattern, with moderate to patchy rain prevalent across the cities. This persistent precipitation keeps the air cool and damp, influencing both the mood and the pace of the day.

Dublin and Belfast are both peaking at 10 degrees today. Ireland is facing a day of patchy rain, which sets a consistent drizzle across the landscape. This damp weather is typical for the region, offering a cool and moist environment that can affect outdoor plans but provides freshness to the air.

Cardiff marks the highest temperature in Wales today at 12 degrees. The region is under the influence of patchy rain, creating a pervasive dampness that permeates the air. This weather is typical for Wales, known for its variable conditions, which can impact daily routines and outdoor activities.