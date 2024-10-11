Sunny skies brighten the UK, chilly autumn air persists - Friday, October 11th

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunny skies brighten the UK, chilly autumn air persists, Friday

London, with a high of 13 degrees, is the warmest city in the region today. The general weather across London and the South East features clear skies and sunshine, providing a crisp autumnal atmosphere. This pleasant weather is ideal for outdoor activities, although Plymouth sees some patchy rain.

Birmingham, reaching a high of 12 degrees, is the warmest city in the Midlands today. The region enjoys mostly sunny conditions, with clear skies dominating in Birmingham and Worcester. Nottingham and Wolverhampton have some clouds, but overall, it's a bright day conducive to spending time outdoors.

Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester, and Sheffield all tie with a high of 11 degrees today. The North and Northwest of England present a mix of partly cloudy skies and occasional patchy rain. This varied weather pattern is typical for the region, affecting outdoor plans.

Edinburgh, with a high of 10 degrees, is the warmest city in Scotland today. The region is marked by overcast skies and intermittent rain, creating a damp and chilly day. This weather is typical for Scotland, influencing both daily activities and the scenic landscape.

Dublin and Belfast both report highs of 11 degrees today, making them the warmest cities in Ireland. The weather across Ireland features partly cloudy skies, providing a cool but pleasant day for outdoor activities. The mild weather is ideal for exploring the lush landscapes of the region.

Cardiff, with a high of 10 degrees, is the focal point of today's weather in Wales. The region enjoys sunny skies, offering a bright and cheerful day. This clear weather is perfect for outdoor pursuits, from hiking in the hills to strolling along the coast.