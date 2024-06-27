Watch more of our videos on Shots!

London, with a high of 24 degrees, is the warmest city in the South today. The region enjoys mostly sunny skies, though Bristol and Plymouth are seeing some patchy rain. Overall, the weather is pleasant with clear conditions prevailing in most areas.

Birmingham and Lincoln both report the highest temperatures in the Midlands at 20 degrees. The region is experiencing partly cloudy skies with occasional patchy rain in Birmingham, Worcester, and Wolverhampton. Overall, the weather is mild with a mix of sun and clouds.

Leeds and Manchester tie for the highest temperatures in the North at 20 degrees. The region is under patchy rain conditions, affecting most areas. Despite the rain, temperatures remain mild, providing a cooler day for residents.

Edinburgh, with a high of 17 degrees, is the warmest city in Scotland today. The region is seeing widespread patchy rain, with Glasgow experiencing moderate rain. The cooler temperatures and wet conditions are typical for the area at this time.

Dublin, reaching 15 degrees, is the warmest city in Ireland today. The entire region is experiencing patchy rain, contributing to a damp and cool atmosphere. Despite the rain, the mild temperatures make for a typical Irish day.