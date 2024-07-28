Sunny skies dominate the UK, London hits 26°C - Sunday, July 28th

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunny skies dominate the UK, London hits 26°C

London leads with a high of 26 degrees under sunny skies. The South is bathed in sunshine today, with clear skies dominating from Brighton to Plymouth. Bristol and Portsmouth also enjoy bright and warm conditions, making it an ideal day for outdoor activities.

Lincoln boasts the highest temperature at 24 degrees, with sunny conditions prevailing across the Midlands. Cities like Nottingham, Birmingham, and Worcester all enjoy clear skies and warm weather, perfect for spending time outdoors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds leads today with a high of 24 degrees, under sunny skies. The North and Northwest of England enjoy a splendid day with clear, sunny weather, providing excellent conditions for outdoor activities in cities like Manchester, Sheffield, and Liverpool.

Edinburgh enjoys the warmest day in Scotland at 21 degrees, with sunny skies throughout. Glasgow and Aberdeen also share in the clear, bright weather, making it a perfect day for exploring the scenic landscapes.

Dublin enjoys the highest temperature at 21 degrees with partly cloudy skies. Belfast experiences slightly cooler conditions with patchy rain nearby, marking a contrast in weather between the two major cities in Ireland.