Sunny skies dominate the UK, mild temperatures expected - Monday, November 4th

Sunny skies dominate the UK, mild temperatures expected today

London leads with a high of 15 degrees under sunny skies. The region enjoys clear weather, with Brighton, Portsmouth, and Plymouth also basking in sunshine. Bristol, slightly cooler, presents a mix of sun and clouds, offering a pleasant day overall.

Worcester enjoys the highest temperature at 13 degrees, with partly cloudy skies. The Midlands sees a blend of sun and clouds, with Lincoln experiencing full sunshine. Birmingham, Nottingham, and Wolverhampton share similar mild and partly cloudy conditions.

Manchester and Liverpool tie for the warmest spots at 13 degrees, under partly cloudy skies. The North and Northwest of England sees a mix of cloud cover, with Leeds reporting more overcast conditions compared to the clearer skies in Newcastle and Sheffield.

Edinburgh and Glasgow share the highest temperatures at 12 degrees, both under cloudy skies. Scotland is cloaked in clouds today, with Aberdeen experiencing some patchy rain, adding a damp touch to the otherwise cool and overcast weather.

Dublin leads with a high of 13 degrees amidst conditions of patchy rain. Ireland sees similar weather patterns, with Belfast slightly cooler at 12 degrees. The region is generally cool with intermittent rain, offering a typical damp Irish day.

Cardiff reports the highest temperature at 13 degrees under partly cloudy skies. Wales enjoys a day of mild weather with a mix of sun and clouds, providing a pleasant atmosphere across the region.