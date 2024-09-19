Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunny skies dominate the UK today, pleasant temperatures expected

London and the South East is enjoying a sunny day with the highest temperature in London at 25 degrees. The region overall is basking under clear skies, with Bristol showing some partial clouds. This pleasant weather provides an excellent opportunity for outdoor activities.

The Midlands is enjoying a predominantly sunny day, with Worcester recording the highest temperature at 24 degrees. The region shows a mix of sunny and partly cloudy skies, providing a pleasant day for residents to enjoy the mild weather.

The North and Northwest of England is under a sunny spell, with Leeds showing the highest temperature at 22 degrees. The area enjoys a mix of clear and partly cloudy skies, making it ideal for spending time outdoors.

Scotland is enjoying a sunny day, with Glasgow recording the highest temperature at 19 degrees. The clear skies across the region offer a refreshing atmosphere for outdoor activities and sightseeing.

Ireland is bathed in sunshine today, with Belfast showing the highest temperature at 19 degrees. The entire region enjoys clear skies, providing a perfect setting for outdoor ventures and relaxation.

Wales is observing a partly cloudy day with Cardiff showing the highest temperature at 22 degrees. The region's weather is mild, with cloud cover that offers a break from the sun, making it pleasant for both indoor and outdoor activities.