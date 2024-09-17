Sunny skies dominate the UK, pleasant temperatures expected - Tuesday, September 17th

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunny skies dominate the UK, pleasant temperatures expected

London, with a high of 21 degrees, leads the temperatures in the South East today. The region enjoys predominantly sunny conditions, with Brighton showing some partial cloud cover. The clear skies across other cities like Portsmouth, Bristol, and Plymouth contribute to a pleasant and bright day overall.

The Midlands is bathed in sunshine today, with Worcester and Birmingham both recording highs of 20 degrees. This makes them the warmest locations in the region. The weather is consistently sunny across other cities like Lincoln, Nottingham, and Wolverhampton, ensuring a bright and cheerful day.

Manchester leads today's temperatures in the North and Northwest of England with a high of 21 degrees. The entire region enjoys clear, sunny weather, enhancing the day with ample sunshine. Cities like Leeds, Liverpool, and Sheffield also contribute to the overall pleasant conditions, making it an ideal day for outdoor activities.

Edinburgh, with a high of 21 degrees, is the warmest city in Scotland today. The region enjoys a sunny day with clear skies, providing a bright and cheerful atmosphere. Glasgow and Aberdeen also share in the sunny conditions, making it a perfect day for enjoying the natural beauty of Scotland.

Belfast, with a high of 20 degrees, is the warmest location in Ireland today. The entire region enjoys a sunny day, marked by clear skies and pleasant temperatures. Dublin also experiences similar weather, contributing to a uniformly bright and enjoyable day across Ireland.

Cardiff, with a high of 19 degrees, leads the temperatures in Wales today. The region enjoys a sunny day with clear skies, providing a bright and cheerful atmosphere. This weather is ideal for exploring the natural landscapes and coastal areas, enhancing the overall experience of the day.